PML-N leaders critical of government

LAHORE:The Pakitan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has pushed the poor to inflation and joblessness, said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

The PML-N MPA said the people were suffering due to the high prices of essential commodities as well as electricity, gas and petrol. Time has come to send the government home, she said. She said people of Pakistan had seen that Prime Minister Imran Khan didn’t fulfill any promise he had made on the container. Hina Pervaiz Butt said the government was only running through a big force of spokespersons who were trying to cover up the incompetence of the government but the people were now aware of their propaganda campaign.

She said Nawaz Sharif was a true leader who cared for the nation and made several development projects at the national level. She said Imran Khan was scared of secret ballot in senate elections.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari in a statement said Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed Firdous Ashiq Awan only to follow the “princess.” Azma said that in the new Pakistan the nation was suffering.

Rejecting the claims of any cracks in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Azma Bukhari said the party was united under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif. In a statement, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Imran Goraya said Hamza Shahbaz had been in illegal detention for a year and a half but corruption of even a single penny was not proved against him.