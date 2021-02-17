AJK PM praises expats for highlighting Kashmir issue at global level

MUZAFFARABAD/MIRPUR: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has highly commended the vibrant role of the Kashmiri diaspora for effectively projecting the Kashmir issue in its true perspective at international level.

Addressing the dinner, hosted in his honour by the Chairman of the Right to Self-Determination Raja Najabat Hussain here on Monday, he said the Kashmiri diasporas, in fact, were the real ambassador of the Kashmiri nation and had play an effective role to apprise the international community of the plight of the Kashmiri people and continued repressions of the Indian forces on innocent civilian in occupied Kashmir.

He said it was due the struggle of the overseas Kashmiri that international community is now fully aware of the genesis of Kashmiri liberation struggle and Kashmir issue is now in the sharp focus of the world attention and added that India has been engaged in the systematic genocide of Kashmiris to crush the freedom movement.

Referring to the development of Mirpur, he said that he will lay the foundation stone of dry port in Mirpur next month, while a special unit of cardiac centre will start its functioning next month. He said the work on the second phase of the district hospital Mirpur, costing over Rs930 million, will start shortly to provide better health facilities to the people.

The prime minister said that for the first time the government has adopted a comprehensive developmental strategy to redress the people's grievances and maintained the financial discipline and completed the mega developmental projects for the socio economic wellbeing of the people of the state.

Meanwhile AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has urged upon the teaching community to utilise their professional capabilities for the improvement of quality education in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing the annual prize distribution and awards ceremony among the position holders student of Mirpur Board here on Tuesday, he said without the improvement in the education system the dream of development could not be realised. He said government had taken revolutionary steps to provide teaching staff and to complete the buildings of the schools to provide quality education to the students.

He said for the first time the government has introduced NTS to appoint teachers on merit. He said scale 1 to 15 will also be appointed through third parties to extend jobs to eligible persons.

The AJK PM facilitated the position holder’s student’s parents and teachers and expressed the hope that they would utilise their capabilities for the development and prosperity of the country. He also urged the teachers to educate the youth on modern lines to meet the requirements of the present age.

He said intelligent students are the assets of the state and government will extend all possible financial assistance to them to complete their higher education. He announced one month additional salary for the staff of the Mirpur Board.