Jokers running Indian leadership, media: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said jokers are running Indian leadership and media.Fawad Chaudhry strongly condemned Indian media for accusing him of spreading disinformation regarding farmer's protest.

In a tweet, the federal minister said, “Indian leadership and media is run by jokers accusing me of running an international disinformation campaign against India is absurd.” “Let me assure you with leadership like Narendra Modi no one needs to plan anything as he himself is enough to destroy India,” he remarked.

The twitter based response came after Indian media accused American journalist Pieter Friedrich of running a disinformation campaign against Indian government on the directives of the federal minister, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.