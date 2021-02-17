All set for by-election in PK-63, says official

NOWSHERA: An official of the Election Commission on Tuesday said that all arrangements were made for the by-poll on PK-63, Nowshera, to be held on February 19.

Briefing media, director general Election Commission Perez Iqbal along with District Election Commissioner Inayatur Rahman said that there were a total of 1,41934 men and women voters in the PK-63 constituency for which 102 polling stations had been set up with foolproof security arrangements.

He said that 35 polling stations had been declared most sensitive while 39 were sensitive.

The official added that a master plan had been devised for security, saying that police along with personnel of Frontier Corps would perform security duty on the polling day in the constituency.

There will be Section 44 in the district while pillion riding will be banned on the polling day.

The PK-63 seat fell vacant due to the death of former minister Mian Jamshedddudin Kakakhel. His son Mian Umar Kakakhel is contesting the election from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Other contenders are Ikhtiar Wali of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Mian Wajahatullah Kakakhel of Awami National Party and Sanaullah of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.