PQFTL holds annual conference

KARACHI: Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited held its annual conference to celebrate 2020’s exceptional performance and to further align the team with strategic business growth plans for 2021 and beyond, a statement said on Wednesday.

Said Gul and Zahid Awan, members of the board of directors, Kamran Saleem, director finance and company secretary, Azeem Pirani, CEO of Pak-Qatar Family Takaful along with senior management of the company attended the conference, it added.

Gul said, “It is indeed a day to celebrate and I would like to congratulate my team for their hard work and dedication towards achieving 2020’s business targets, which marked an all-time high in the company’s history since inception.

The takaful distribution team performed very well across Pakistan, despite COVID-19, and is fully motivated to achieve business targets set for 2021,” he said, adding, “Much more coordinated efforts and smart workings are required to increase the number of memberships and offer convenience.”

Gul emphasised capturing digital medium and using digital technology with a customer-centric approach; thus, terming it the key to sustainable business growth and success.

Pirani said: “Pak-Qatar Family Takaful, as the first and largest family takaful operator, is viewed as the key influencer in the progression and advancements in the field of Islamic finance.”

Top-performing takaful distribution representatives of Pak-Qatar Takaful for 2020 were presented mementos as a token of appreciation by the company, it added.