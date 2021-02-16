IG directs police for crackdown on criminals

Islamabad:Inspector General (IG) Capital Police Qazi Jamil-ru-Rehman here Monday directed SP and SDPOs rural zone to conduct search operations in their respective areas and keep the record safe, the culprits arrested and transferred to various police stations.

According to details, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of the IG to analyze and re-examine the crime situation in the rural zones. DIG operations Afzal Ahmed Kausar, SSP investigation Ata-ur-Rehman, AIG operations Usman Tipu, SP Rural Zone Rana Abdul Wahab and all SDPOs of Rural Zone attended the meeting.

SP Rural Zone while briefing the IG Islamabad on crime situation in city said, all the circles in the rural zone had taken effective action against the land grabbers groups and arrested accused involved in various crimes and recovered stolen goods, vehicles, motorcycles, arms, drugs, jewelry and mobile phones. The police had also arrested proclaimed offenders and produced them in to the court for legal proceeding.

The IG also directed capital police for joint operation with Rawalpindi Police against the criminals. “We all have to work together to ensure the safety of the citizens and protect their lives and property”, he added.

He also asked for constituting teams for effective action against proclaimed offenders and criminals involved in notorious crime in rural zones. He also asked for information-based operations against criminal elements involved in robberies and other criminal incidents from the last six months. The IG directed the police to obtain records of persons having past criminal records.