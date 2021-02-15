PML-N leader says PK-63 by-poll to be referendum against PTI

NOWSHERA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and National Assembly former deputy speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi said on Sunday said that by-election on PK-63 on February 19 would prove to be a referendum against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

Speaking at public meetings held in connection with the by-election in PK-63 in Nowshera, he claimed that not only the masses but Prime Minister Imran’s own ministers and members were fed up with him.

“The PTI ministers, members of the national and provincial assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have revolted against the prime minister,” the PML-N leader claimed, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan was seeing his party’s imminent defeat in the upcoming Senate elections.

Member National Assembly Dr Ibadullah Khan and Pakistan Democratic Movement candidate for PK-63 constituency Ikhtiar Wali also addressed the public meetings.

Murtaza Abbasi said PK-63 seat’s win by the PDM candidate was sure as public had already given a verdict in his favour.

He said long march on March 26 would prove a last nail in the coffin of PTI government as the PDM would not retreat without taking resignation from the prime minister and his ministers.

The PML-N leader added that prime minister was now seeking NRO for his own ministers and members of parliament but the PDM would not give them any NRO.

The former deputy speaker alleged that PTI had committed horse-trading during the previous Senate election, which had become evident to the entire nation.

He demanded a probe against Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser for their alleged involvement in horse-trading in the last Senate election.

The PML- N leader came down hard on the government for ever-rising prices of petroleum products, electricity, gas and other essential commodities, saying that inflation had multiplied the miseries of the common man.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is incapable and incompetent to run the country. He is making tall claims about ending corruption in the country but Amnesty International has declared that corruption has increased manifold in the PTI rule,” he said.

The PTI government, he added, had failed on all fronts to provide relief to the masses. He said the successful mammoth public meetings of the PDM had frightened the “selected” rulers.

The PML-N leaders urged the people to vote for the PDM candidate in the PK-63 by-poll.