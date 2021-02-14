Opp defeat in Senate elections is clear: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that there can be no compromise on the change of corrupt and rotten system. The prime minister is committed to eradicating corruption in the country. Addressing public gatherings in his constituency on Saturday, he said the opposition has always been politicised on the basis of money and their defeat in the Senate elections is clear, which is why they are opposing open voting. He said that the biggest obstacle to change in the country is the opposition. The opposition’s protest against the transparency of the Senate election is incomprehensible, he said, adding the opposition wants an old Pakistan where consciences and votes are sold.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the government wanted to introduce a system of Senate elections so that no one would dare to raise a finger on the credibility and impartiality of the election results in future.

He said that PML-N had been in power in Pakistan for a long time. But the nation wants to ask what steps both took to curb horse trading, corruption, vote buying and selling in the Senate elections.

He said that after a resounding victory in the Senate elections, the PTI will emerge as the largest political party in the Upper House. The PTI is developing a special plan to help the weaker sections of the population, so that government resources can be used efficiently for public welfare as a subsidy. He said that inflation is a major challenge for their government, which they are working on an emergency basis to deal with that to bring positive results.