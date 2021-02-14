Old Ravians Union polls today

LAHORE : The Old Ravians Union (ORU) elections 2021 will be held at the Government College University (GCU) on Sunday (today).

Brig (r) Khawaja Naseem Iqbal and Dr Abrar Ilahi Malik are elected unopposed on the seats of Executive Member (1940s) and Executive Member (1950s), respectively. Dr Tanvir Hussain Bhatti and Mian Sohail Anwar are contesting for the post Vice President (male), while Ms Rabia Afzal Wahla and Dr Haleema Naz Afridi are the candidates for the slot of Vice President (female).