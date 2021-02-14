Heads of LEAs deliberate ways to curb use of narcotics

A top-level meeting of heads of law enforcement agencies was held at Jinnah Courts, the headquarters of the Pakistan Rangers (Sindh), on Saturday to discuss ways to prevent the use of narcotics.

The meeting, chaired by Director-General Sindh Rangers Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhrym, was attended by Karachi’s additional inspector general of police, the additional IGP of the Counter Terrorism Department, the joint director general of the Intelligence Bureau, the director general of the Pakistan Coast Guards, the commander of the Anti-Narcotics Force, the collector customs and other senior officials of the Sindh police, Rangers and intelligence agencies.

The meeting took into consideration different steps to be taken to prevent the use of drugs, especially among the youth. It discussed measures to avail the fullest cooperation and widespread cooperation of the masses to carry out the anti-drugs drive.

The masses have been appealed to alert the Rangers about the presence of suspicious elements in their surroundings by contacting Rangers Helpline number 1101 or Rangers Madadgar Whatsapp number 0347-9001111.