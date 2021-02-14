Sindh govt asks for upgraded security at PA over terror threat

The Sindh government has moved the security quarters for upgrading the security of the Sindh Assembly after the disclosure made by terrorists arrested recently by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) that they had been planning an attack on the provincial legislature.

Earlier this month, CTD Sindh chief Omar Shahid Hamid told a media briefing that a shootout took place between personnel of the CTD and terrorists in Shah Latif Town where five terrorists were arrested while one terrorist was killed.

The deceased was identified as Laal Muhammad, alias Mehmood, while the others as Zahidullah, alias Sulaiman, Bismillah, alias Haji Lala, Mohammad Qasim, alias Haji Siddique, Inamullah, alias Bilal, and Gul Mohammad.

The CTD team also seized four Kalashnikovs, 12 Kalashnikov magazines, 500 Kalashnikov bullets, three suicide jackets, a rickshaw with explosives and two rockets attached, 12 detonators, 13 explosive blocks, 12 hand grenades, maps of key installations and other items.

The initial investigation suggested that the terrorists planned to target the PA building as well as an important installation with vehicle-based improvised explosive devices, said DIG Hamid.

The government, concerned over the security of the provincial assembly, has writes a letter to the secretary to the home department, Sindh police chief Mushtaq Mahar, Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon and Karachi traffic police chief Iqbal Dara.

The letter reads, “I am to state that the Honourable Speaker, Provincial Assembly of Sindh, during his visit for security checks, observed improper security and traffic arrangements inside and outside the assembly building and noticed less strength of police personnel on duty and also parking of vehicles adjacent to the boundary wall of the assembly building, which amounts to a security risk.

“It also came to the knowledge of the Honourable Speaker, Provincial Assembly of Sindh, that for three months no deputy superintendent of police has been posted to the assembly building.

“The Honourable Speaker, Provincial Assembly of Sindh, expressed displeasure over such improper security and traffic arrangements in this prestigious assembly building and directed the undersigned to convey the same to the concerned authorities for immediate action that there are several threats to the Assembly Building which are also reported on print as well as electronic media.”

The letter further states that there is no proper security arrangements are made at the declared residence of “the Honourable Speaker, Provincial Assembly of Sindh and police personnel are taken back from Police Escort of the Honourable Speaker, Provincial Assembly of Sindh, which amounts risk to the safety of the Honourable Speaker.”

It says: “Earlier to this several letters have been communicated for making proper security arrangements and deployment of sanctioned strength of Police Personnel inside and outside the Assembly Building and at the residence of Honourable Speaker but no action has yet been taken In this regard.”