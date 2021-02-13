NAB-convicted not to be able to contest Senate polls

The logo of NAB.

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday said that anyone who had been convicted by the accountability watchdog will not be able to contest the Senate elections, sources revealed.

Sources said that the NAB has set up a special cell related to the Senate elections which will be supervised by the bureau's Director of Operations Ghulam Safdar Shah.

NAB will check the record of Senate candidates after which the cell will issue clearance and send it to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), sources added.

It may be recalled that the Senate elections in the country will be held on March 3 for which a schedule has also been issued by the Election Commission.