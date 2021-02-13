Summary sent to Cabinet for lifting ban on cops’ recruitment

LAHORE:The Home Department, on Friday, has sent a summary to the Cabinet Committee on Finance and Business regarding the lifting of the ban on recruitment of constables in the Punjab Police. The Home Department said the notification would be issued after the Cabinet approves the summary. Punjab Police plans to recruit constables in all districts of the province if recruitment is allowed.

security: The security of the mosques, imambargahs and other religious places remained tightened on Friday in the metropolis. DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kiani had issued directions to all the divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to ensure foolproof security arrangements. All the SPs, DSPs and other police officers personally reviewed and ensured tight security arrangements at all the religious places.

Police officers and officials along with members of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert at all the sensitive mosques and imambargahs. Police checked all the vehicles and suspicious persons at the entry and exit points of the City. Moreover, search operations were also conducted around the sensitive areas of the City. Heavy contingents of Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite Force and the security agencies participated in the search operations.

Lahore Police checked all the suspicious persons in various parts of the City with the help of biometric and latest android devices. According to a spokesperson for Lahore Police, the ongoing search operations were to create a sense of security among the citizens and maintain law and order situation in the provincial capital.

drive against beggary: The Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB) and the Punjab Police will launch a special anti-begging campaign across Punjab to eradicate begging; this decision was taken during a meeting between Chairperson CPWB Sarah Ahmad and IG Punjab Police Inam Ghani on Friday.

It was agreed in the meeting that police training will be arranged on child protection and child abuse cases. The Child Protection Bureau will conduct police training on child protection laws in all district offices of the Child Protection Bureau, CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmad said. She said Punjab Police has always given full support to the Child Protection Bureau. “I am grateful for the cooperation of Punjab Police in rescue operation against begging children and other cases”.