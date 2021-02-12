Assets beyond means case: NAB summons Captain Safdar on 16th

PESHAWAR: KP National Accountability Bureau (NAB) once again summoned son-in-law of Nawaz Sharif and ex- MNA Capt (retd) Safdar on Tuesday to appear before a combined investigation team at the Peshawar office in accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income.

A call-up notice issued to Muhammad Safdar stated whereas the inquiry into corruption and corrupt practices by the accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income has revealed that he is in possession of the information which relates to the commission of the said offense.

"In view therefore you are hereby called upon to appear in person on February 16, 2021, at 11:00 hours before the combined inquiry team in order to record your version in the case."

According to a NAB official on condition of anonymity told this scribe that it has been revealed during the investigation of assets beyond means case that Capt (R) Safdar, had produced fake documents of his properties. As the true nature of the documents was discovered, he became furious during the inquiry.