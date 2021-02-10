HEC asks universities to submit research proposals till March 31

Islamabad : The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has invited faculty members of public and private sector universities/degree awarding institutions to submit research proposals that can help address issues pertaining to Pakistan socio-economic development, in general and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in particular.

These proposals will be submitted through joint research by the universities of Pakistan and China, drawing upon research potential of academia on both sides.

According to HEC on Tuesday, the CPEC Collaborative Research Grant (CPEC-CRG) is one of the key components of recently launched HEC initiative namely "Academic Collaboration under CPEC Consortium of Universities".

The CPEC-CRG is anticipated to support promising research partnerships between Pakistan and China in specific priority thematic areas of national interest, utilising the research potential and past experience of China in resolving national challenges in these areas, it added.

The CPEC-CRG awards will be selected competitively using a merit-based independent, transparent evaluation and selection process based upon international standards.