Iran, DPRK resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN

UNITED NATIONS, United States: North Korea and Iran resumed cooperation on the development of long-range missiles in 2020, according to a UN report that also confirmed Pyongyang continues to violate various nuclear resolutions.

The annual report, produced by an independent panel of UN experts, was submitted to the Security Council on Monday and seen by AFP. But according to an unnamed member state, North Korea and Iran "have resumed cooperation on long-range missile development projects," the report states.

"This resumed cooperation is said to have included the transfer of critical parts, with the most recent shipment associated with this relationship taking place in 2020." The report’s experts monitor the multiple sanctions imposed on Pyongyang to attempt to force it to suspend its nuclear and ballistic weapons programs. In a December 21 reply, Iran stated the "preliminary review of the information provided to us by the (experts) indicates that false information and fabricated data may have been used in investigations and analyses."