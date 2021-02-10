No political interference in institutions: CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the institutions are given liberty to perform by putting an end to political interference.

MNAs Umer Aslam and Faizullah Kamoka, Labour Minister Ansar Majid Niazi and Nazir Ahmed Baloch MPA called on the chief minister at his office and apprised him of the problems of their areas.

The chief minister assured them of resolving the issues adding that a strategy had been devised to solve the constituency-related problems. He disclosed that he would visit Khushab, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Lodhran soon and announced completing development schemes of these areas on priority; development work will be done there on an equitable basis and education, healthcare, infrastructure, sewage and sanitation schemes will be completed, he assured.

The government has released funds for roads' repair, he added. It's time to collectively serve the masses as the government inherited the province in a chaotic state of affairs because the past rulers left the province bankrupted, he deplored. The institutions portrayed a picture of maladministration, deterioration and neglect, he regretted. The government has streamlined things with hard work and institutions are given liberty to perform by putting an end to political interference, he added. Now, everything is done on merit and special attention is paid to resolve public problems, concluded the CM. The delegation thanked the CM for according respect to the parliamentarians and appreciated that their proposals were given due importance.

Women MPAs: Punjab Minister for Women Development Ashfa Riaz and MPAs Talat Fatima Naqvi and Zainab Umair called on the chief minister at his office on Tuesday. Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said half of the population consisted of women adding that consultation with women parliamentarians was important for the execution of development schemes. The parliamentarians should leave no stone unturned to solve the public problems as Pakistani women are very talented, he added. The anarchistic political designs have proved futile vis-a-vis politics of public service as the PDM alliance has met its logical end. Deceiving the people is the old habit of the opposition but it could not fool the masses any further, he added and vowed to continue the journey of public service with renewed vigour and zeal.