Mexican president ‘beats’ Covid

MEXICO CITY: Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that he had overcome the coronavirus as he resumed his daily news conference after more than two weeks in isolation.

The left-wing populist, who has a history of heart problems and hypertension, revealed that he had been treated with antiviral and anti-inflammatory drugs. "I thank all Mexicans, men and women, who worried about my illness because of my Covid infection. Fortunately I got through it," said the 67-year-old, who as usual wore no mask.