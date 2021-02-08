Pak dossier, DisinfoLab report eye opener against India: Moeed

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf has said the EU DisinfoLab report and Pakistan’s dossier highlighting the Indian state-sponsored terrorism on its soil were eye opening evidence for the world.

“India has failed to crush the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle post revocation of the special status of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Its illegal actions have rather increased hatred among all the Kashmiris and dragged it into a quagmire,” the SAPM said in an exclusive interview with APP in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Dr Moeed said India should be held accountable for illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and penalised for massacre, mass rapes and maiming of innocent Kashmiri youth, women and children.

The SAPM said February 5 this year was different for two reasons. Firstly, he said, the Kashmiri people had been under military siege for another full year since last February 5 amid communication blockade and a domicile law aimed at diluting the demography and their culture, which was unbearable for any Pakistani.

Secondly, he added, India’s true face was exposed to the world not only by Pakistan’s efforts to highlight its hegemonic and fascist designs, but also by independent voices of legislators, human rights organisations, and the media of the West.

“The EU DisinfoLab report also brought fore India’s ugly face. What more evidence does the world need to know that they are dealing with a rogue government in India deliberately spreading lies against Pakistan.”

He expressed the hope that by next February 5 the situation would be different as Pakistan would be able to force India to take the right steps for liberating the IIOJK. He, however, acknowledged that there was no overnight solution available and the struggle would take some time to reach its logical conclusion.

“Pakistan is pursuing all diplomatic and legal channels to achieve its goal of getting the Kashmiris their just and acknowledged right to self-determination,” he said, adding he had been pushing for an unapologetic, proactive, and pragmatic approach of Pakistan on the issue. “Wherever there are weaknesses, we must introspect and improve. But we have not done anything that should make us shy of presenting our view forcefully to the world, without any hesitation or concern of upsetting others. We must be self-confident and sure of our own narrative if we want to gain the world’s respect and force them to understand that we mean business.”

Dr Moeed observed that the resistance in IIOJK had now been picked up by the world as India was regularly facing criticism for its crimes against humanity from the West. He said Pakistan was ready to move forward and use dialogue to get to a final solution but it could not happen without Indian actions to create an enabling environment. It would have to reverse and end its follies in Kashmir and stop perpetrating terrorism against Pakistan.

“If India shows sincerity, it will find Pakistan a willing party in the quest for peace and resolution of Kashmir dispute according to the United Nations Security Council resolutions,” he concluded.