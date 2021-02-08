PSO, IBA joins hands to help talented students

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan State Oil (PSO), the nation’s most progressive energy of Business Administration (IBA) – Pakistan’s leading business school, have joined hands through the PSO CSR Trust to help talented students from underprivileged backgrounds pursue their educational aspirations.
Managing Director and CEO, PSO - Syed Muhammad Taha presented the cheque sponsoring the higher education of five students to Ms. Malahat Awan - Director Alumni, Corporate Relations and Communications, IBA Karachi during a ceremony held at PSO’s head office in Karachi.
The agreement was signed by Mr. Babar H. Chaudhry – Chairperson, PSO CSR Trust and Dr. Syed Akbar Zaidi - Executive Director, IBA.