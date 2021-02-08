PSO, IBA joins hands to help talented students

KARACHI: Pakistan State Oil (PSO), the nation’s most progressive energy of Business Administration (IBA) – Pakistan’s leading business school, have joined hands through the PSO CSR Trust to help talented students from underprivileged backgrounds pursue their educational aspirations.

Managing Director and CEO, PSO - Syed Muhammad Taha presented the cheque sponsoring the higher education of five students to Ms. Malahat Awan - Director Alumni, Corporate Relations and Communications, IBA Karachi during a ceremony held at PSO’s head office in Karachi.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Babar H. Chaudhry – Chairperson, PSO CSR Trust and Dr. Syed Akbar Zaidi - Executive Director, IBA.