KP resources not being tapped for people’s welfare: JI leader

LAKKI MARWAT: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) district head Azizullah Khan Marwat said on Saturday that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is rich in minerals but no-one has tried to use the resources for the development and better future of people of the province.

After inaugurating the Media House in Serai Naurang, he said that JI had launched a mobilisation movement to give basic rights to the people of southern districts.

JI local leaders Mufti Irfanullah, Zahidullah Turabi and journalists were also present on the occasion.

Expressing pleasure over the establishment of Naurang Media House, Azizullah hoped that the journalists would use their pens and cameras to highlight the grievances of the oppressed people and the burning issues of the area before the authorities in a positive manner.

“Journalism is the fourth pillar of the state and I am glad that the journalist

community of Lakki Marwat has always conveyed important issues of the district to the authorities concerned,” he said, adding that JI was also striving for a prosperous and Islamic Pakistan. He said JI has started a movement for the rights of the southern districts.