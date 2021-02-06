Child falls into well to death

LAHORE:A five-year-old child died after falling into a well in the Kahna area on Friday.

The child indentified as Haider Ali, a resident of Kahna Nau, fell into a nearby dirty well while playing. Upon receiving information, rescue teams rushed to the spot and pulled out his body from the well. Police said that if the victim’s heirs proceeded, action will be taken as per the law. Police removed the body to morgue.

Woman gang raped: A 20-year old woman was allegedly gang raped in the Mozang area on Friday. The victim ‘T’ was alone in her home when her two suspected neighbours, Ehsan Ali and Hassan, barged into her house. They subjected her to severe torture, assaulted her and fled the scene. Police have registered a case on the victim’s complaint.