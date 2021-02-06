Pakistan incomplete sans Kashmir

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar along with provincial ministers and assembly members expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

They vowed to stand by the Kashmiris until their freedom. Indian atrocities on Kashmir were also strongly condemned. The main ceremony of the Punjab government on Kashmir Solidarity Day was held at Governor’s House on Friday.

Addressing the ceremony, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had emerged as the ambassador of Kashmir. Pakistan is not complete without the freedom of Kashmir and Pakistan will continue moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris as Kashmir is its jugular vein. He said that Narendra Modi is the murderer of more than 95,000 Kashmiris and the world's biggest terrorist. Instead of being silent spectators of Indian atrocities on Kashmiris, the Kashmir issue should be resolved in accordance with UN resolutions, he reiterated.

Ch Sarwar said that Narendra Modi should not forget that the oppression had to end one day. More than 7,000 Kashmiris have been martyred in the custody of Indian forces. He said: “I am proud that I have always been fighting for the Kashmiris’ rights and Indian atrocities on Kashmiris will be exposed to the whole world in the future too. Independence is Kashmiris’ right that no one can take away from them. I also pay tribute to other Pakistanis who have raised their voice for the Kashmiris’ rights all over the world.” Today we all pledge that we will be ready to offer any sacrifice for the liberation of Kashmir and that time is not far away when Kashmir will become a part of Pakistan, he added.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that Kashmir Solidarity Day meant that we are all one on Kashmir cause. Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir. The people of Kashmir had decided in favour of Pakistan even before independence. Paying tribute to Kashmiris, he said that their courage, bravery and sacrifices were a bright chapter in the history.

Gilgit-Baltistan CM: Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Barrister Khalid Khurshid called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday and discussed matters of mutual interest. Both the chief ministers strongly condemned Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir and expressed complete solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris.

Punjab Information Technology Board Chairman Azfar Manzur and Secretary to CM Gilgit-Baltistan Usman Ahmed signed an MoU. Under the MoU, PITB will assist in developing CM complaint management system, web portal and task management system for GB.

Usman Buzdar assured of full cooperation to the GB government adding that extended cooperation would be provided in health, education, IT and other sectors. He announced providing training opportunities to GB's paramedical staff in nursing colleges adding that the issue of reservation of quota for the GB students in provincial medical colleges would also be given sympathetic consideration. The issue of quota in medical colleges will be amicably resolved, he continued.

Meanwhile, the chief minister termed the PTI's success in GB elections a victory of the agenda of change and the vision of a new Pakistan. The people of Gilgit-Baltistan are our brethren and the Punjab government will continue all-out possible cooperation for the development there, he assured.

Usman Buzdar stated that the people of Pakistan were standing with Kashmiris like a solid rock and asserted that no power on earth can weaken the immortal relationship between the peoples of Pakistan and Kashmir. The hands of the Modi regime are stained with the blood of Kashmiris as every Kashmiri is demanding freedom from Indian yoke, he added.

Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister thanked Usman Buzdar for extending necessary cooperation adding that this would further promote brotherhood and unity between federating units. We are thankful to the Punjab government for its cooperation in health, education, IT and other sectors, he added.

Khalid Khurshid maintained that Indian atrocities had been fully exposed before the world as the Modi regime was facing internal conflicts and strife. Pakistanis have always supported the oppressed people of Occupied Kashmir and the whole nation is united for Kashmir cause under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, he said.

Khalid Khurshid presented a traditional GB cap “Shanti” to Usman Buzdar and invited him to visit Gilgit-Baltistan to watch a polo match. Usman Buzdar accepted the invitation and announced visiting GB soon. He also gifted a traditional stick of tribal areas to CM Khalid Khurshid.

CONDOLENCES: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident in Mian Channu. The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family members. The chief minister also sought a report from administration about this incident.