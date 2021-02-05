‘Poor suffer but relief on the way’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday admitted that flour prices had impacted the poor more than anything else and assured that the government was totally focused on providing relief to them.

He was presiding over a review meeting on the measures taken to reduce the prices of basic commodities.

Ministers for finance and economic affairs, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor and senior officials attended the meeting that reviewed the steps taken to reduce the prices of basic commodities.

Imran called for ensuring all necessary administrative measures and finalising the proposals — under consideration — for their immediate implementation.

The meeting was informed that the government’s economic policies were warmly welcomed by the business community.

Various proposals were put forward to lower the prices of essential commodities including administrative measures and use of technology to ensure transparency of the system and elimination of exploitation of farmers.

Meanwhile, the prime minister chaired a review meeting on the priority sectors of the system of government and the steps to be taken to increase the Pakistani workforce abroad.

A detailed briefing was given to the meeting on the steps taken to improve governance, amendment and enforcement of existing laws, providing justice to ordinary citizens and improving the police system, as well as increase the Pakistani workforce abroad.

The chief secretaries of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and chief commissioner Islamabad briefed the prime minister on the steps being taken to improve governance.

The meeting stressed solution to the citizens’ grievances, holding of open forums, expeditious resolution of revenue related issues, improvement of service delivery, devolution and devolution of powers, promotion of use of technology, sanitation in cities, and public authorities.

The meeting was also briefed on the progress made in amending the Civil Procedure Code at the provincial level and especially in amending the inheritance laws to facilitate the process of giving women their legal right to property.

Chief commissioner Islamabad briefed the meeting on the steps being taken against the occupation mafia in the federal capital.

IGP Islamabad briefed the meeting on the steps being taken to improve policing.

Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari and his team briefed the PM on the steps being taken to increase the Pakistani workforce and remittances abroad.