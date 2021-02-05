Dictators are also sitting in political parties: CJP

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the framers of the Constitution did not know that there will be an animal called horse.

A five-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Ijazul Ahsan resumed hearing the presidential reference on Senate elections.

Continuing his arguments, Attorney General Khalid Javed submitted that the framers of the constitution did not have an idea that there will be an animal called horse. Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed observed that there should be an environment of democracy within the political parties, adding that dictators are also sitting in the political parties.

The attorney general said that four unelected persons used to decide in the past about the selection of a prime minister. The chief justice observed that there were people who admitted that they had voted against their conscience.

At one point, the chief justice observed that most of the political parties run with the name and popularity of their leaders. Justice Ijazul Ahsen observed that legally there should be a culture of check and balance within political parties. The judge observed that people vote for MPs for their party affiliation but added that at the same time if a member of NA or PA gives vote against the party line, he will not only be accountable to his party but also to his voters.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial observed that a particular clause regarding open ballot was not added to the 18th constitutional amendment. “What could be the reason for this,” Justice Bandial asked the AG.

The AG replied that there might be two possibilities: maybe it was felt that there was no need of it and maybe it lacked political will. The court adjourned the hearing until next Monday wherein the attorney general will continue his arguments.