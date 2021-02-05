Over 40 fined for violation of corona SOPs

MANSEHRA: District administration fined more than 40 passengers and other people for violation of coronavirus SOPs in Lorry Adda and other public places in the city on Thursday.

A team of the district administration, led by the Assistant Commissioner Jawad Sardar Marwat, visited the bus terminals and other public places in the city and fined over 40 drivers, passengers and other people for not wearing masks.

He also warned many others to follow the SOPs set by the government to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

“Adopting the SOPs set by the government at the passenger vehicles and other places is in the larger public interest and those violating it would be fined,” he said.

He said that district administration’s teams were also paying regular visits to schools, shops and public places to ensure that the Covid-19 SOPs were being followed strictly.