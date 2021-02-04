Bangladesh, West Indies share opening-day honours

CHITTAGONG: Opener Shadman Islam struck a patient half-century and left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican claimed three wickets for 58 as Bangladesh and the West Indies shared the honours on the opening day of the first Test in Chittagong on Wednesday.

The hosts ended the day on 242-5, with Shadman leading the way with 59 off 154 balls — and several others chipping in with useful knocks.

Mushfiqur Rahim (38), Mominul Haque (26) and Najmul Hossain (25) all got modest starts after Bangladesh opted to bat first, but they could not march on.

Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das were unbeaten on 39 and 34 respectively at the close.

The visiting bowlers managed to strike whenever a partnership started to flourish, keeping Bangladesh in check.

Kemar Roach made the first breakthrough when he bowled opener Tamim Iqbal with an in-swinger that hit the top of the left-hander’s middle stump.

Score Board

Bangladesh won toss

Bangladesh 1st innings

Shadman Islam lbw b Warrican 59

Tamim Iqbal b Roach 9

Najmul Hossain run out 25

Mominul Haque c Campbell b Warrican 26

Mushfiqur Rahim c Cornwall b Warrican 38

Shakib Al Hasan not out 39

Liton Das not out 34

Extras (b2, lb2, w5, nb3) 12

Total (5 wickets; 90 overs) 242

To bat: Mehidy Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Fall: 1-23 (Tamim), 2-66 (Najmul), 3-119 (Mominul), 4-134 (Shadman), 5-193 (Mushfiqur)

Bowling: Roach 16-5-44-1, Gabriel 17-3-51-0 (w5), Cornwall 22-1-56-0, Mayers 7-2-16-0, Warrican 24-5-58-3 (nb3), Brathwaite 4-0-13-0

Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN). TV umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)