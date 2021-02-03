Investigation staff deputed in all police stations

Rawalpindi : The Punjab Police has introduced functional specialisation in investigation based in police stations, the sources said.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Ehsan Younas, executing the directions of Inspector General of Police Punjab, has appointed investigation staff in all police stations of Rawalpindi.

IGP’s Special Initiative City Police District, functional specialisation has been introduced in Rawalpindi Police to improve service delivery and Investigation standards.

750 officers have been further distributed in different categories at the police station level to cater for 30,000 yearly crimes (of 2020) with approximately 50 cases per investigation officer in one year.

Crimes against persons for around 3,500 cases consisting of 80 graduate SI/ASIs who are directly recruited and under 45 years of age. Crime against the property for 13,000 cases a bigger unit taking the bulk of the present 270 IOs. Financial Crimes for 1,700 case 45 IOs with good service record and reputation.

According to standing orders of IGP, 38 officers are already posted in Homicide Unit while 50 officers are working in Narcotics Unit. 275 officers are posted for general operation duty/Local & Special Laws in 30 police stations of Rawalpindi.

The first review of this initiative will be carried out after three months of its working, sources said.