Govt urged to help resolve land dispute

BARA: The political leaders and social activists on Monday asked the government to help resolve the land dispute which had claimed one life in Akakhel tribe area.

Speaking at a press conference here on Monday, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sohail Ahmad, Zawan Akakhel Itehad president Ajab Khan and others said the two groups of Akakhel tribes had developed a land dispute.

They said the both groups had an armed clash which left one person dead on Sunday night. They lamented that the police and other security agencies had failed to resolve the dispute so far.They said the Member Provincial Assembly Shafiq and Zawan Akakhel Ittihad had tried to resolve the issue between Marghatkhel and Maroofkhel but in vain.

“Some officials claimed, that the government has restored the state writ in the tribal districts but it is a joke with the tribal people,” Sohail Ahmad said. The elders asked the district police officer, deputy commissioner and other officials to take notice of the issue and help reconcile the two groups.