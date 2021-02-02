Help the poor

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has released its three-year performance report that showed a total recovery of Rs487 billion. The country is facing the worst problem of rising inflation.
The price of petrol has been increased once again. The government should use the recovered money for the welfare of the poor.
Dr Irfan Zafar
Islamabad