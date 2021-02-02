close
Tue Feb 02, 2021
February 2, 2021

Help the poor

February 2, 2021

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has released its three-year performance report that showed a total recovery of Rs487 billion. The country is facing the worst problem of rising inflation.

The price of petrol has been increased once again. The government should use the recovered money for the welfare of the poor.

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad

