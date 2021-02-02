close
Tue Feb 02, 2021
February 2, 2021

Six gamblers arrested

Islamabad

Rawalpindi:In a crackdown on the anti-social elements, police have arrested six gamblers besides recovering bet money Rs41,000 and other items from their possession, a police spokesman said here on Monday.

Chontra Police got information that some people were gambling on the cock fight in the area. During the course of action, police arrested the gamblers identified as Waqar Hussain, Aftab Ahmed and Muhammad Ali. Police recovered Rs35,000 from their possession.

