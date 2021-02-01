Proper parking in busy areas to be ensured

Islamabad : Special squads of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) are endeavouring their best to ensure the right parking by the motorists in busy areas of the capital including markets and shopping malls.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that the campaign of ITP is in full swing against those involved in parking their vehicles wrongly causing traffic jams on roads and markets as well. He said that prompt action against such violators is being taken as they disrupt the smooth flow of traffic and cause inconvenience to the road users.

The SSP Traffic said this action will be extended to other areas and important shopping centres, malls, and business zones of the city. He said that special squads will continue action under his own supervision and of SP Traffic.