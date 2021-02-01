‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3’ creates buzz among viewers

LAHORE:The most anticipated drama of the year ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3’ has been creating a great buzz amongst the viewers ever since its teaser and trailer surfaced on air.

Since there is immense curiosity and excitement about the drama, Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi of 7th Sky Entertainment are all set to release the original soundtrack (OST) of ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3’.

There are singers and there are magicians and then there is the musical prodigy Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. The melodious OST is crooned by Khan; over the years a soundtrack by him is like an event now. Nish Asher has also lent his vocals to the track. With the ever so reliable Naveed Nashad as the composer and dependable Qamar Nowshad as the lyricist, one expects nothing less than a classic track in the offering.

One can expect this one to be hummed around or seen online either on a repeat mode since it would be best suited with the narrative. For the unversed, Rahat has also been associated with 7th Sky projects like ‘Mere Meherban’ and ‘Khaani’. The soulful track that premiered on Friday (January 29), has struck the right notes with the viewers.

Resultantly, the OST has hit 1 million views under fifteen hours and is lauded across all credible platforms. The intense love saga with a spiritual dimension stars Feroze Khan and Iqra Aziz as the lead protagonist. The third installment of the franchise is written by Hashim Nadeem Khan and directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain. The drama features a stellar cast supporting cast that includes Junaid Khan, Tooba Siddiqui, Sunita Marshall, Mehar Bano, Rubina Ashraf, Hina Bayat, Usman Peerzada, Javed Sheikh, Seemi Pasha, Asma Abbas, Waseem Abbas amongst many others. ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3’ will air on Geo Entertainment soon.