Usman Dar visits NAVTTC HQs

Islamabad : Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Thursday visited the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission Headquarters here.

NAVTTC Executive Director Dr. Faheem Muhammad briefed the SAPM on the progress of various components of the ongoing Hunarmand Pakistan (Skill for All) Programme under the umbrella of the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan initiative.

“This is the largest skill development programme in the history of the country launched with the objective to impart high technology training like artificial intelligence, robotics and many others to the youth,” he said.

Dar said investing in youth in terms of capacity building for the matching jobs market was the government's prime objective.

He appreciated the NAVTTC’s achievements in recognition of prior learning (RPL) and apprenticeship programs.

The SAPM showed satisfaction with the pace of the implementation of various components of the programme and ordered the achieving of the targets within the stipulated time and ensuring quality in implementing the whole programme.

The NAVTTC executive director thanked the special assistant for ensuring full support in implementing the TVET reform agenda of NAVTTC under the umbrella of the Prime Minister’s Hunarmand Programme.