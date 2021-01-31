Roads to Murree open for tourists

Islamabad: The roads leading to Murree were opened for tourists due to the start of the year’s routine snowfall in central Murree since Saturday, a senior official of local district administration told this agency.

Muhammad Badar, an official of the district administration Murree said the administration was committed to ensuring smooth flow of traffic. Murree was a centre of attraction for residents of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The tourists from other parts of the country also considered it convenient to visit this hill resort due to easily assessable communication ways including road, train, and air link with the federal capital.

He informed that a huge influx of tourists was witnessed at Nathiagali, Ayubia, and Thandiani during the weekend. Official asked people to follow the travel advisory issued for the tourists before planning their journey for their convenience.