ETPB hosted important function and handed over Mandir

LAHORE: An Evacuee Trust Property Board team visited Hindu and Sikh communities in Sindh. They met the community management to address issues related to shrines. The ETPB also hosted an important function in Hyderabad on January 29, where Chela Ram, Chairman National Commission for Minorities, was the chief guest. Keys of extra rooms for 128-year-old Shiv Mandir were handed over to the management committee for its expansion. Chela Ram and other speakers appreciated the new management of ETPB, especially Federal Minister Dr Noorul Haq Qadri and Chairman Dr Aamer Ahmed. The ETPB team also visited Mandirs in Hyderabad, Dadu to resolve their problems and attended a Sikh function in Dherki, district Gotki.