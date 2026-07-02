Why is Iran warning oil tankers in Strait of Hormuz?

Washington and Tehran concluded the talks in Doha with mediators.

Iran’s joint military command issued a stark warning to oil tankers on Thursday, asking them to use the approved routes in the Strait of Hormuz to avoid any formidable response.

The strategically important international waterway has been at the center of conflict between Iran and the United States as Tehran wanted to assert full control over the Strait of Hormuz.

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“Any failure to comply, deviation from the designated route, or disregard for the navigation protocols of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Strait of Hormuz will be met with an immediate and forceful response from the armed forces, endangering the security of the violating vessels,” the Iranian statement said.

The military also warned against the US fighter jets flying over the strait as it not only causes insecurity in this waterway but also threatens regional security in the Gulf.

“Any attempt by the United States to interfere in security matters or any disruptive action in the Strait of Hormuz will be considered a threat to Iran’s national sovereignty and will be met with a rapid and decisive reaction,” the Iranian warning added.

The statement from the Iranian military comes after both sides, Washington and Tehran concluded the talks in Doha with mediators. Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian officials refused to carry out high-level direct talks with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

The US Central Command reported that officials from across the Middle East met in Bahrain, where leaders reaffirmed their collective commitment to maintaining the free flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz.

Besides asserting full control, Iran is insisting on imposing charges on ships for passage and the US opposed the move as the waterway does not belong to a single nation.