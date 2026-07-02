Millie Bobby Brown wants to join hit reality show after 'Enola Holmes 3'

"I'm a reality TV snob. I mean I just watch every show out there,"

After giving hit Netflix shows, like Stranger Things and Enola Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown declared she wants to make her reality TV debut.

During her recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actress told Josh Horowitz that she is a huge reality TV fan.

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"I'm a reality TV snob. I mean I just watch every show out there," she admitted.

When Josh asked if she ever wanted to use her detective Enola skills in reality TV show The Traitors, she quickly replied, "Oh my gosh, I so want to be on The Traitors!"

"You've just touched a nerve! I want to be on The Traitors because I think I'd be really good," she gushed.

Millie then recalled she did a lie detecting test, earlier the same day, recalling, "The guy was like, 'her hands are getting cooler, and she's evading the questions, and somehow the report has come back that she's a pathological liar'.

"They're all like, 'I think she's crazy'. Apparently so, and then I did lie a lot. He was like, 'have you lied and they haven't caught you?' And I'm like, 'yeah'. It's crazy."

Showing her excitement over her potential starring on the reality show, Millie remarked that she would be "a great Traitor" and she wanted to "put it out there."

Millie the particularly noted that she wanted to be part of the US version of the show hosted by Alan Cumming.

"I want to be with Alan Cumming, he's so fabulous!" she added.

Millie's spy series, Enola Holmes 3, was released on Netflix on July 1.