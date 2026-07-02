Trump reignites NATO spending row with sharp criticism of European allies

President Donald Trump has once again renewed NATO spending debate while slamming European allies for contributing nothing to their own security and burdening the US for massive defense spending.

On the Truth Social post, Trump said, “The United States spends more money on NATO than any other country, by far, to protect them, without getting any benefit from so doing.”

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Speaking about the amount spent by the US, Trump explained America spends $999 billion followed by the UK, France, Italy and Poland who spend $90.5bn, $66.6bn, $48.8bn and $44.3bn respectively.

“Others, including Germany, are MUCH LOWER, (2014-2025) Ridiculous!” Trump added.

Trump's sharp criticism comes as the defense alliance approaches its 2026 summit in Ankara, Turkey, scheduled for July 7–8.

The tension revolves around the Trump administration’s push for a significant overhaul of the alliance, which officials have branded "NATO 3.0."

This vision asks for shifting the primary responsibility for the defense of Europe to European nations, with the US moving toward a partnership role rather than acting as the primary security guarantor.

Moreover, the US also continues to apply pressure on NATO allies to increase defense budget up to 5 percent of their GDP on defense by 2035.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has maintained the stance that the US "annual NATO dues" will be tied to how urgently other allies meet their spending targets.

He emphasized that if allies do not spend with sufficient urgency, the US’ contributions will be reduced.There have been widely circulating speculations that the US might leave NATO.

Earlier this week, the Turkish defence minister revealed Washington’s position stating, the US is not seeking to leave the alliance and NATO is adapting to the shifting security landscape.