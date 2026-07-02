Europe on ‘red alert’ as wildfires rage across Southern France amid record temperatures

After record-breaking heatwaves, Europe is on red alert for wildfires as the current situation is worsening in Southern France.

The Southern part of France is currently battling multiple active wildfires, specifically in the Mediterranean department. The Aude and Herault regions have suffered from the biggest fire spread.

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As per local authorities, around 800 firefighters and 150 vehicles have been deployed to tackle the wide-spreading flames covering 900 hectares. In the neighbouring Marseille regiom, fire also broke out but soon brought under control, not fully extinguished.

Six Mediterranean departments in France are under "red alert" for very high wildfire risk.

Alain Bucquet, the Aude prefect, said, “The idea is to bring the fire under control quickly because temperatures are rising and the wind is growing stronger.”

In the wake of these fires, hundreds of residents and campsites, including 2,200 people in Fréjus have been evacuated and various services have faced disruptions.

The wildfires are being driven by a combination of dry conditions, drought, and strong winds, which have complicated containment efforts. At the first place, extreme heatwaves sparked heightened dry conditions.

These fires come on the heels of a deadly heatwave that began in late June 2026, breaking temperature records across Western and Central Europe and resulting in over 1300 excess deaths.