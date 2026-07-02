Elle and secret connection to Reese Witherspoon’s kids revealed

Reese Witherspoon has been a mainstay of the cult franchise Legally Blonde.

But few know Elle - a prequel show of the comedy film series - has a hidden connection to the actress's family.

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Jason Moore, who juggles two series roles as director and executive producer, shed light on the link.

In Elle, the main character, Elle Woods (now played by Lexi Minetree), attends high school in Seattle, where she struggles to blend in.

According to Moore, Witherspoon - who served as executive producer - drew much of the storyline from her children's experiences.

“Reese is a mom, so she brought a lot of her like, ‘Here's what my kids were going through and what I remember about being a young girl.’”

He further praised Witherspoon, stating, “The thing that I found amazing — that I thought might be more difficult — is how generous she was with it.”

“I think she realizes she is Elle Woods, but Elle Woods has come to represent things for a lot of people.”

Apart from heavily inspiring Elle’s story, Witherspoon's idea in the first place has also set the project in motion.

The filmmakers were previously zeroing in on making Legally Blonde 3.

“They had tried to develop a Legally Blonde 3 movie for years,” he told People.

However, the actress came up with a different idea, where Elle Woods became what fans know her for: confident.

“I think she started to ask the question, ‘How did Elle [Woods] become who she was?'”

Moore shared that when The Morning Show star pitched the idea, nearly everyone liked it, and the project's direction was set.

“Reese is such a great steward of the character and knows it so well,” he noted.

“It's defined a lot of her life, she would say that. And she has such a close relationship with it, that it comes very easily for her.”

Elle is streaming on Prime Video.