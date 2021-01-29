Ex-JI MP Hafiz Salman Butt dies

LAHORE: Veteran leader of JI, parliamentarian, labour leader and students' leader, Hafiz Salman Butt, died here Thursday night due to kidney failure. He was 65 and survived by a widow, two sons and two daughters besides grandchildren.

Hafiz Salman Butt was elected to national and Punjab assemblies three times since 1985. He obtained BSc degree from the Punjab University in 1982 and took active part in students' politics as a leader of IJT and was elected as vice president of the PU Students Union.

He was an engineer and a businessman by profession, elected to the NA in 1985, 1990 and 2002 elections. He has also led Pakistan Railways Employees Union and remained its president for several terms to espouse the cause of labour welfare, and also remained the vice president of the National Labour Federation. He was also an active sportsman in football, hockey and swimming, also served as a member of the Pakistan Football Federation since 1983.