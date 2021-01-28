Jordan joint chiefs of staff chairman calls on COAS

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Jordan Armed Forces Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Hnaity called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday. During the meeting matters of mutual and professional interest and regional security situation were discussed, the ISPR said. The COAS said that Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Jordan, and Pakistan Army looks forward for enhanced defence and security cooperation with Jordan Armed Forces. The visiting dignitary appreciated professionalism of Pakistan Army and its continuous efforts for regional peace and stability.