PPP AJK ex-minister’s son joins PTI

According to a press release issued by the Central Media Department, son of PPP’s former AJK state minister Sardar Akhtar and ticket holder of PPP from LA-24 Sudhanoti Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Sardar Fahim Akhtar Rabbani, called on PTI Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Nyazee at Islamabad and announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).