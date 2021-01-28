PPP AJK ex-minister’s son joins PTI

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Sardar Fahim Akhtar Rabbani of PPP from LA-24 Sudhanoti, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, formally Wednesday announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
According to a press release issued by the Central Media Department, son of PPP’s former AJK state minister Sardar Akhtar and ticket holder of PPP from LA-24 Sudhanoti Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Sardar Fahim Akhtar Rabbani, called on PTI Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Nyazee at Islamabad and announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).