Gold rates fall Rs200/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market decreased Rs200/tola to Rs113,000/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Wednesday.

Similarly, rates of 10 grams gold dropped Rs170 to Rs96,880, it added.

In the international market too, bullion rates decreased $8 to $1,846/ounce. Jewellers claimed the prices in the local market remained Rs1,000/tola lower, compared with the Dubai gold market.

However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,300/tola. The rate of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,114.54, it added.