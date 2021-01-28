14th death anniversary of Malik Saad observed

PESHAWAR: The 14th death anniversary of former capital city police officer and one of the most decorated cops Malik Mohammad Saad was observed on Wednesday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Kohat, Tayyab Hafeez Cheema, District Police Officer of Kohat Javed Iqbal Wazir, Mrs Malik Mohammad Saad, Salim Malik Saad and other family members visited the tomb of the slain CCPO Peshawar and offered fateha for the departed soul.

A smartly turned-out contingent of police saluted the martyr’s tomb. The Quran was recited and Fateha Khwani was offered for the soul of the martyred cop.

It was on January 27, 2007 when a suicide bomber targetted the then capital city police officer Malik Saad, who along with his junior officers and some local elders was inspecting security arrangements for the procession of the 7th of Muharram at the Qissa Khwani Bazaar. Malik Saad along with Deputy Superintendent of Police Khan Raziq and over a dozen others was martyred in the attack.