Car park blocked off to fine 26 for breaching Covid rules

HAMPSHIRE: Police blocked off a car park to catch and fine 26 people for gathering for a car meet in breach of Covid-19 regulations.

Officers shut off the car park at Blacknest Industrial Estate in Alton, Hampshire, on Saturday evening after finding a large number of vehicles. Drivers had brought their BMWs, Nissans and Toyotas from as far afield as Shropshire, Kent, Surrey and Berkshire for the event, according to Hampshire Police.

A force spokesman said that people inside the cars were from different households with many not wearing face coverings.

Superintendent Phil Lamb said: “Some of those people that officers spoke to accepted personal responsibility, but others were extremely defensive.

“It’s shocking that such a large number of people have completely ignored the current lockdown, thereby putting themselves and their loved ones at risk from the virus.

“It’s reckless actions like this that place increased and unnecessary pressure on the NHS.” Police in Hampshire also attended a “hot tub” party at a property in Gosport on Sunday where one of the occupants claimed to be unaware of the pandemic.

Gosport police posted on Facebook: “REPORTED! Last night persons were reported for breaching COVID-19 regulations, after holding a hot tub party in the back garden.

“One occupant claimed they were unaware of the global pandemic, and he was almost arrested after refusing to provide his details #WeAreInThisTogether.”