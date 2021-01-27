Action ordered to stop kite flying around airport

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz has directed the relevant senior officials to make a systematic plan to curb kite flying and construction of illegal buildings around the Bacha Khan International Airport.

He issued the directives which chairing a meeting, said an official handout.

Inspector-General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi and administrative secretaries concerned attended the meeting.

The participants discussed the issue of illegal buildings and kite flying around the airport.

The chief secretary directed the senior officials to ensure cleanliness around the airport, keep an eye on illegal buildings around the airport, festive firing and pigeon flying and take strict measures in this regard.

The chief secretary said that misuse of loudspeakers should also be banned.

He directed the Home and Social Welfare Department to crack down on professional beggars and work out a plan of action for the treatment of drug addicts to make them productive citizens of society.