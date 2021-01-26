Mexican president has Covid-19

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Mexico City: Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced Sunday that he was infected with the coronavirus, but said his symptoms were mild. "I regret to inform you that I am infected with Covid-19. The symptoms are mild but I am already undergoing medical treatment," the 67-year-old said in a message on social media.