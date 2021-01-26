Over 70pc Ehsaas Kifalat Programme survey completed: Dr Sania

MARDAN: The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Safety and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar on Monday said over 70 percent of Ehsaas Kifalat Programme survey has been completed to enroll almost seven million underprivileged people to bring them under a social safety net.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Sania Nishtar said Ehsaas Kifalat Programme survey was underway in Khyber Pakthunkhwa, being completed with the assistance of teachers, police, district administration and officials of social welfare department. She said currently four million poor including orphans, widows, special children and women, were being provided financial assistance under Ehsaas Kifalat Programme and the assistance would be increased up to seven million poor after completion of the survey.

The SAPM said new lists of eligible beneficiaries were being prepared under transparent mechanism and maintained that poor and vulnerable people should also be included in the programme, clarifying that not a single deserving person would be expelled from the list. She said all survey data was being digitalised and information of the beneficiaries would be available on a one click. To a question to receive funds from foreign donors, she maintained that all funds for Ehsaas Kifalat Progamme were being provided by the Ministry of Finance, Government of Pakistan.

The PM aide said schools, colleges and universities students were also being provided scholarship so that they could continue their studies without facing financial problems and to contribute in the process of national development. She said she had visited Mardan Women University, where as many as 140 students were being given scholarship under Ehsaas Kifalat Programme. She said free of cost registration of all eligible poor persons for Ehsaas Programme was underway and no amount was being charged from anyone in this regard.

Dr Sania Nishtar said a comprehensive mechanism was put in place for quick resolution of people’s complaints. She said the initiative of shelter homes was a unique facility, where homeless people were provided free accommodation, food and others facilities, especially in the harsh weather conditions. The network of shelter homes was expanded in KP and the services were further improved in the wake of cold weather conditions in the province. She said thousands of poor and homeless were being facilitated by shelter homes during the past two months.

The SAPM said shelter homes and Langar Khana were key initiatives of the PTI government besides Ehsaas Kifalat Programme to help bring people out of the poverty line and to improve their socio-economic conditions. Dr Sania said creation of new employment opportunities and alleviation of poverty were directly linked with the economic growth and industrial development. The government has been focusing on construction sector to generate new employment opportunities for youth.